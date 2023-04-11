Governor Newsom to stockpile abortion pills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On Monday, the Biden administration is vowing to keep the most commonly used abortion pill available to women across the country after a Texas judge took a step toward banning it Friday.

Also that day, Governor Newsom says the state will stockpile the other pill used in abortions in case the ban takes effect.

"That’s what part of being a reproductive state means ensuring that people get access to care," said Shannon Olivieri Hovis, Director of NARAL Pro-Choice California.

Olivieri Hovis is praising Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to stockpile one of two abortion pills, Misoprostol, after a Texas judge on Friday put a hold on the FDA approval of the most commonly used abortion pill, Mifepristone, which was approved by the FDA more than two decades ago.

The judge suspended his own ruling for a week to allow for appeal, which means, for now, Mifepristone is still available.

"I think it should be very alarming to all of us that these rigged courts with judge shopping; that they can do 23 years of FDA approval of a drug. This is unprecedented," Olivieri Hovis expressed.

Securing an emergency supply

Newsom says the state has secured an emergency supply of up to two million pills, in case the other pill is ultimately banned by the courts.

"What he’s doing here is ensuring that regardless of the outcome of the case, even as it works its way through the courts, that medication abortion will remain accessible in California," Olivieri Hovis further added.

Last week’s ruling came after an anti-abortion rights group took the case to Judge Matthew Kaczmarek’s court, claiming the FDA improperly approved Mifepristone, arguing the pill poses a risk to patients. Judge Kaczmarek was appointed by former President Trump, and before becoming a judge, he worked extensively on anti-abortion rights advocacy.

When asked if Mifepristone is safe, CBS News Medical Contributor Doctor David Agus said this, "There have been many studies done in over 100-thousand women over 20 years showing. It’s a remarkably safe drug. Doesn’t mean totally safe, but it means very safe."

Mixed response

Making the issue even more confusing, a federal judge in Washington state issued an opposite ruling on the same night; all of which means the case is most likely headed to the Supreme Court.

City and county leaders came together Monday at Planned Parenthood in South Los Angeles to reassure Angelenos that women’s reproductive rights are still protected here.

"We are so fortunate that we live in a state like California and a city like Los Angeles where we do not have to worry, most immediately, about these issues," said Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles.

For those in support of the Texas judge’s ruling, Newsom’s decision to buy a massive supply of the other abortion pill is not sitting well.

"I think it really is sad that Governor Newsom seems so committed to providing abortion for the entire rest of the country that he’s willing to spend tax payer dollars on stockpiling medication, and also doing it in possible violation of FDA approval. It’s a sad place to see where his priories are at," said Jonathan Keller, President of the California Family Council.

Keller also said the state should spend more resources on adoption services saying in part, "To me, it’s just sad that it seems like we talk about being pro-choice state, but it seems like they’re is only one choice that’s accessible to Governor Newsom and the legislature."