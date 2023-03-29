Skip to Content
today at 7:21 AM
Highway pursuit leads to pileup crash, resulting in one death

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A pursuit started by Seal Beach police ended when the suspect collided with another driver, causing a multi-vehicle crash in Long Beach.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, the crash happened a little after 8:05pm at the intersection of East Pacific Highway and East Second Street. At least nine cars were involved in the crash.

Firefighters were seen administering CPR on at least one person. That person later died. Another victim was taken to the hospital.

In total, seven people were injured. It is unclear why the pursuit started.

