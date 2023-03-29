California’s I-80 shut down due to massive storms

NYACK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Parts of Interstate 80 were shut down after a storm blew through Northern California.

Heavy rain, snow and wind returned to the area after a few days of dry weather.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms are forecast to hand around through Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic was held in both directions of I-80 on Tuesday due to spinouts over Donner Summit.

The severe weather steadily dropped off by Tuesday across most of the Bay Area and parts of the interstate reopened.