today at 10:26 AM
Two people dead in California helicopter crash

HEMET, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed into the hills in Hemet Friday.

According to the authorities, they received an "aircraft emergency" call 10 miles away from the airport, where the helicopter had fallen out of the sky.

Deputies located the aircraft and were able to rescue at least one person from the crash, according to reports from the scene.

At least two total passengers died in the crash.

Investigators remained on the scene to gather more information about what led to the accident.

