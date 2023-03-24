California schools set to reopen following three-day strike

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) schools are set to reopen Friday as the strike ends and labor talks continue with Mayor Karen Bass works to mediate the ongoing dispute.

Thousands attended a rally Thursday afternoon at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

The striking workers, members of SEIU Local 99, are calling for a 30% across-the-board salary increase plus a $2.00 per hour addition for the lowest-paid workers

The school district has offered a 23% wage hike and a cash-in-hand bonus, but that proposal was turned down.

Mayor Bass hopes to help parties reach an agreement "to reopen schools and guarantee fair treatment of all LAUSD workers."

Members of the teachers union in the city joined the picket lines in solidarity with the school workers.