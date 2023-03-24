Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 6:42 AM
Published 6:47 AM

California fire crews rescue animals trapped in mud

MUSCOY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The San Bernardino County Fire Department helped rescue 17 animals at a farm in Muscoy on Wednesday, March 22, after they became stuck in deep mud after days of heavy rain.

The fire department said horses, cows and bulls were among the rescued animals.

Crews set up a skid steer to clear a path to access some of the animals, they said.

The department said the animals were transported to Devore Animal Shelter by San Bernardino County Animal Control.

Article Topic Follows: California News

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content