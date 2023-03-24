California fire crews rescue animals trapped in mud

MUSCOY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The San Bernardino County Fire Department helped rescue 17 animals at a farm in Muscoy on Wednesday, March 22, after they became stuck in deep mud after days of heavy rain.

The fire department said horses, cows and bulls were among the rescued animals.

Crews set up a skid steer to clear a path to access some of the animals, they said.

The department said the animals were transported to Devore Animal Shelter by San Bernardino County Animal Control.