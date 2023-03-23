California school workers begin third and final day of striking

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Picket lines formed early this morning in Los Angeles as school workers began the third and final day of their strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

The striking workers, members of SEIU Local 99, are calling for a 30% increase in wages among other items.

The school district has offered a 23% wage hike and a cash-in-hand bonus, but that proposal was turned down.

It's unclear if any additional negotiations have taken place during the strike which began Tuesday and was planned to last three days.

All schools in the district, which is the second largest in the nation, will remain closed again today.

Members of the teachers union in the city have joined the picket lines in solidarity with the school workers.