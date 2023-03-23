Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 10:29 AM
Published 10:42 AM

California school workers begin third and final day of striking

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Picket lines formed early this morning in Los Angeles as school workers began the third and final day of their strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

The striking workers, members of SEIU Local 99, are calling for a 30% increase in wages among other items.

The school district has offered a 23% wage hike and a cash-in-hand bonus, but that proposal was turned down.

It's unclear if any additional negotiations have taken place during the strike which began Tuesday and was planned to last three days.

All schools in the district, which is the second largest in the nation, will remain closed again today.

Members of the teachers union in the city have joined the picket lines in solidarity with the school workers.

Article Topic Follows: California News

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content