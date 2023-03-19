NAACP calls on California officials for reparation plan details

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The San Francisco NAACP is calling for more details from officials regarding the city's reparations plan.

They're accusing the city of giving black residents "false hope" about potential $5 million payments, calling it an arbitrary number.

"The leadership of this taskforce acknowledged that there was no formula, no rationale, no mathematical calculation … was just thrown out there," said Reverend Amos Brown, President of the San Francisco NAACP.

The reparations advisory committee plans to submit its complete report in June.

But the San Francisco Board of Supervisors would still have to vote to approve or reject the decision to implement any of the recommendations.