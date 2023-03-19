Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 10:32 AM
Published 10:52 AM

Californians celebrates St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Beautiful weather and sunny skies as folks in green filled the streets of Old Sacramento.

The annual St. Patrick's Day celebration brought a festive addition to the city's busy weekend.

"Of course we've got all of the fans in town celebrating March Madness. We wanted to give them a variety of other activities to do here in Old Sacramento waterfront while they're in town," said Scott Ford, Economic Development Director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

From live music to dancers to historic re-enactors, folks of all ages lined the streets to experience several Irish traditions.

A short walk from the waterfront to golden one. However, for basketball fans, it was a chance to secure a little extra luck before their big games.

"We're going to hang out here for a while go down there, hang out, and get the vibe for the game. There's a lot of people down there, so it's going to be a lot of fun," said Jeff Rouiller, a UCLA fan.

It was an opportunity to showcase the vibrancy of the region, to locals and tourists alike.

"I know it's going to be a day that we can all be very proud of as Sacramentans to welcome folks to downtown and to experience all the great culture this region has to offer," Ford expressed.

Article Topic Follows: California News

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content