Californians celebrates St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Beautiful weather and sunny skies as folks in green filled the streets of Old Sacramento.

The annual St. Patrick's Day celebration brought a festive addition to the city's busy weekend.

"Of course we've got all of the fans in town celebrating March Madness. We wanted to give them a variety of other activities to do here in Old Sacramento waterfront while they're in town," said Scott Ford, Economic Development Director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

From live music to dancers to historic re-enactors, folks of all ages lined the streets to experience several Irish traditions.

A short walk from the waterfront to golden one. However, for basketball fans, it was a chance to secure a little extra luck before their big games.

"We're going to hang out here for a while go down there, hang out, and get the vibe for the game. There's a lot of people down there, so it's going to be a lot of fun," said Jeff Rouiller, a UCLA fan.

It was an opportunity to showcase the vibrancy of the region, to locals and tourists alike.

"I know it's going to be a day that we can all be very proud of as Sacramentans to welcome folks to downtown and to experience all the great culture this region has to offer," Ford expressed.