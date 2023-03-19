California freeway shuts down due to sinkhole

GLENDALE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert shutting down all southbound lanes of the Southbound 5 Freeway just north of Western Avenue in Glendale because chunks of concrete are falling from a sinkhole on the overpass onto the freeway.

The falling concrete was reported at 5:34pm, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Glendale police officers quickly responded, reporting concrete was "actively falling" from a one-foot-by-one-foot hole in the middle of the overpass, according to the CHP log. It appeared to grow to two-feet-by-two-feet by 6:10pm.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 6:08pm shutting down all southbound freeway lanes, and Glendale police shut down eastbound and westbound lanes of Western between Flower and Lake streets.

The Western Avenue on-ramp to the southbound Golden State Freeway was reopened at 7:30pm and the HOV and fast lane were reopened at 7:49pm. The western off-ramp and lanes 2, 3 and 4 remained closed.

There was no immediate word of vehicle damage or injuries as a result of the falling debris.