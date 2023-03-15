Kobe Bryant receives posthumous hand and footprint honor

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Kobe Bryant was remembered once again today in Hollywood, California as his hand and footprints were unveiled as part of the permanent exhibit outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Bryant's wife and three daughters were on hand to mark the occasion. His two youngest girls bent down to place their hands in their father's handprints.

Bryant became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted in cement outside the famous theatre on February 19, 2011. Now, they are on permanent display in the famed forecourt of the theatre which is open to the public.

President of the Lakers, Jeanie Buss, and former teammate Byron Scott were also on hand for Wednesday's event.