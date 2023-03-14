President Biden to deliver former President Carter’s eulogy

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden on Monday revealed that former President Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice care at home last month after a series of hospital stays, asked him to deliver his eulogy.

During a fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California, on Monday evening, Biden said that he spent time with Carter recently and that the former President's health has "finally caught up with him."

The Carter Center did not provide details of the former President's recent hospitalizations when he entered hospice care at his home in Georgia last month.

During his first term in the senate, Biden endorsed Carter's bid in 1976 for the Democratic Presidential nomination.

Carter, who is 98 years old, is the oldest living former American President and the first President born in a hospital.

He was diagnosed with cancer in August 2015; a melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain but he was later declared cancer-free.

In 2019, Carter suffered a black eye and received stitches after a fall and was later hospitalized with a fractured pelvis incurred in a separate fall.