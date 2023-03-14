California communities still underwater following levee break

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some communities in California are still underwater after a levee break unleashed massive flooding along the Santa Cruz-Monterey County line.

In Watsonville, several roads have been closed due to flooding.

Last weekend's atmospheric river poured so much rain into the Pajaro River that its levee failed, sending floodwaters across Pajaro neighborhoods and agricultural fields as far as the eye can see.

According to officials, the Pajaro River's levee breach is about 300 feet wide.

Dozens of people had to be rescued from their homes.

Evacuation orders have been issued to some areas around the Salinas River, and the coastal Santa Cruz County, as well as Kern County.

According to the National Weather Service, much of California is still under some type of flood warning, watch or advisory.