Stranded travelers stay in California Greyhound terminal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Daniel Woodward is trying to get back to Oregon with his brother.

But for the third night in a row, Tuesday, it was bed-down on the floor of Sacramento's Greyhound terminal.

“The chairs in here are all wired, metal; they’re hard, they’re stiff, they don’t recline, nothing like that. There’s nothing soft in here," Woodward spoke.

He started his journey in Phoenix last week. Since then, he’s seen nothing but cancellations.

“Nothing going north, but there's buses coming from the north, going south and we’ve been here for three days. There’s people in here that have been here a week," Woodward continued.

Bonding them together

Woodward isn't the only one growing impatient and desperate to get home.

“It’s a nightmare, it’s an absolute nightmare," said Barbara Fredrick, another Greyhound passenger.

Fredrick has been at the terminal for more than two days, but she says it feels longer.

“When you get in here, you kind loose track of days and the time. We’re missing our families, missing out jobs, missing our homes, [and] missing our animals," Fredrick expressed.

A sentiment that seems to be bonding them together.

“We’re pulling ourselves together as a family and as a team just to work together to get us the hell out of this place," Fredrick