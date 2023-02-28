Skip to Content
today at 5:54 AM
Courteney Cox receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honor

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame has a new star.

Actress and producer Courteney Cox received the honor from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Monday.

It's the 2,750th star on the Walk of Fame in the television category.

Joining the "Friends" actress were co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Longtime pal Laura Dern also paid tribute.

Cox's star is located near Hollywood Boulevard; just a few feet away from Aniston's star.

Other notable credits include the "Scream" movie franchise and "Cougar Town."

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

