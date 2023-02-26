California community hosts rally to support Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA Calif. (CBS, KYMA, KECY) - One year later after Russia invades Ukraine, the community in Santa Barbara rallies together for Ukraine.

United States Representative Adam Schiff speaks at the rally.

"Ukraine’s fight is our fight. Ukraine's fight is our fight. And we have to make sure that our support remains bipartisan and remains strong. And so on this one year anniversary, and I think we all hoped and prayed we wouldn't be here one year later. I just want to tell our Ukrainian friends who are here and members of the diaspora that are here that we are with you. We are with you 100%. And we will be by your side. We will be by your side. We we respect you. We admire your resilience. And we stand with Ukraine," Schiff spoke.