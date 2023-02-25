Cars submerge in California freeway flooding

SUN VALLEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An historic winter storm is unleashing heavy rain and snow in parts of Los Angeles County.

On the 5 freeway in Sun Valley in the North Fernando Valley, there are a number of issues on the freeway, including several submerged cars.

They are almost completely under water due to severe flooding across the region.

It appears the passengers were able to exit the cars and there are no reports of injuries.

A portion of the northbound lane has been closed as a result of the flooding causing major delays on the freeway.

Crews are working to try and pipe the water out even as heavy rain continues.