California News
today at 2:53 PM
Published 3:03 PM

Twitter to change SMS two-factor authentication

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Twitter is making some security changes. The platform is disabling two-factor authentication by text for non-'Twitter Blue' subscribers.

Two-factor authentication requires users to type in their password and then enter a code or security key to access their accounts.

It is one of the primary methods for users to keep Twitter accounts secure.

Twitter says it will make the change March 20th. They also said it is because they've seen bad actors abuse the phone number based two-factor authentication.

Twitter says users will have two other ways to authenticate their Twitter log-ins at no cost: an authentication mobile app and a security key.

Twitter Blue costs $11 a month for iOS and Android subscribers.

