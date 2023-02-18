House explosion suspect arraigned, neighbors speak

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - In a San Francisco courthouse, a man wept after he allegedly killed his wife in a drug lab explosion.

The blast also destroyed his home and badly burned a caretaker.

Neighbors are now speaking out, and they say they noticed unusual activity at the suspect's house prior to the explosion.

Darron Price appeared distraught in court where he learned he'll be released from jail under strict house arrest.

The judge determined that he did not act with malice or intent to harm others, just negligence.

His wife of nine years, Rita, died in the explosion. Her caretaker was badly burned.

Price has to find a suitable home approved by the sheriff's department.

Neighbors react

The explosion left his next-door neighbors also without a home.

"When I opened the window in my dining room window that connects to their bathroom and I smelled very strong of marijuana. I heard someone was coughing a bit from downstairs at that time. So because my daughter has playdate I have to close the window because I don't want them to smell it," said Nang Sarah Phommavongsay, a neighbor.

The prosecutor said another neighbor, David Garth, and his teenage daughters complained about the smells coming from the drug lab.

He also said Price was processing hash oil using multiple butane tanks.

"I used to chat to Darron a little bit and say good morning...you know...talk about the weather or whatever, you know that kind of thing. But, nothing much more than that. He told me that he flips houses for a living," Garth spoke.

A few months ago, Phommavongsay said she noticed unusual activity outside the home.

"Big truck backed up to his house and then I saw six or seven guys, like tall, aged between 25 to 35 and they carry heavy duty almost like kitchen supplies like sink and metal and huge boxes and things so I was thinking that's odd," she said.

Just made some bad decisions

Price will be allowed to see his children, but the judge said he won't be allowed to talk about the explosion.

"We are relieved that he will physically be out of custody that he can start participating in the arrangements for the funeral for Miss Price and also be connected with his children and support them at this time," public defender Sierra Villaran spoke.

Law enforcement can search Price's residence and electronic devices at any time and he can't leave his home without prior approval.

"We're a bit concerned that they let Darron Price out on bail today. We do understand that he did not do anything deliberately, but we don't really know what his state of mind is now. I mean, there's a side of me that feels bad for the guy; he didn't want to kill anybody. He just made some bad decisions," Garth said.