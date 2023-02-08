Fans of LeBron James react to him breaking the scoring record

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fans reacted to LeBron James breaking the scoring record Tuesday.

They talked about what it meant to be there in person.

"As soon as he got his points they completely paused the entire game. His family, his friends, everybody came and they were celebrating with him which is a beautiful thing to see. Everyone that was there with him from the get go was all there to appreciate his accomplishment so that was really cool," said Diego Padilla, a fan.

"He gave his speech, he gave a heart-warming speech and he just touched everyone. It was the fact that he was able to break the record, the fact that he gave respect due to Kareem due to his past and due to the future, showing that no matter what you can embody exactly what you see and you can embrace it and you can move forward and you can become the greatness," said Lymond Glover-Walker, another fan.

Witnessing greatness

"Oh my God, it was just unbelievable. It was just mesmerizing there. And everybody is shouting and we couldn't believe it and we witnessed the history. To us it was just so uplifting and so happy and I don't know we can't believe it. Just magical," said James fan Grace Caberio.

"It was amazing. As a life-long Laker fan to be in the building. I watched Kareem break the record, but it was on tv, so to be in the building was just amazing and to be here with my son and be a part of history was just unbelievable," said Dave Goosen, another fan.

"I'm a Lebron fan since day one so it was what I expected, man, just witnessing greatness," Narvin Russaw, another fan.

"It was a lot of anticipation, like you're waiting for it, waiting for it and then he hit the shot and the place went nuts. It was a lot of energy," said Ryan Koppleman, another James fan.

"And the energy was in there from the beginning. Every point it just kept building and building. It something you never expect to see in your life, but I'm just happy we could all be here and experience it," Ty Thomas, another fan.