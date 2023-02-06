USDA propose reduction of sugar and sodium in school lunches

MONTEREY-SALINAS, Calif. (CNN/KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Agriculture wants to make school breakfasts and lunches healthier.

The agency has unveiled new proposed guidelines to reduce both sugar and sodium in foods served in school cafeterias.

The changes would happen gradually over time.

By next year, schools would start phasing out refined grains in favor of whole grains.

By 2025, sugar in sweetened yogurts, muffins, cereals and chocolate milk would be reduced, and sodium will be cut by more than ten percent.

Those sugars and sodium would be reduced further in subsequent years.

The USDA also plans to invest over $100 million to help cafeterias update their kitchens.

Many schools still have limited kitchen capacity left over from the 1980s, when more pre-packaged processed foods were used.