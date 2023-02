WILLITS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Edie Ceccarelli of Willits, California turned 115 Sunday and a special parade took place in her honor even while it was raining.

Residents came out to celebrate her birthday along residential streets and ended at her senior living community.

People carried balloons, banners and umbrellas to honor Edie and her special day.

She was born today back in 1908!