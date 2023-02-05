Skip to Content
Published 10:38 AM

San Francisco residents celebrate the Lunar New Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco is celebrating the Chinese New Year Saturday with a massive parade.

They are welcoming in the Year of the Rabbit.

Organizers of the annual parade say they're expecting a record-breaking crowd of some one million people to show up, in spite of the rain.

It's also billed as the biggest parade celebrating the Lunar New Year outside Asia.

It featured floats, firecrackers, marching bands and lion and dragon dances.

