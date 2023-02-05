LAFD rescues woman who fell 100 feet into embankment

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) rescued a woman after her vehicle fell 100 feet down into an embankment Saturday afternoon.

LAFD also said the 35-year-old woman was the only occupant inside the vehicle when this happened.

The woman suffered serious injuries and due to the severity the terrain, LAFD Air Ops had to hoist her from the scene to an air ambulance.

It appears the woman was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Following the rescue, crews remained at the scene and worked to stabilize the vehicle, resting against a tree.

As of Saturday evening, a heavy rescue rig was en route to assess the situation.