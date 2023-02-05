Friends and family of Tyre Nichols hold celebration of life event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The mother of Tyre Nichols spoke in Sacramento Saturday at a gathering, celebrating his life.

Nichols grew up in Sacramento where he loved to skateboard.

So, Saturday's gathering took place at a skate shop to honor his memory.

The celebration of life lasted about three hours and included songs, poems and words from those who knew Nichols best.

His mother, RowVaughn Wells, spoke on his love of skating.

"As far as my son skating, he always said he was free when he was on that board. He just felt free. He didn't worry about anything. He just said his mind was just free on that board. That was his thing."

Wells also added, "My son, I'm... to miss him so much. This never should have happened. The one thing that really is bothering me right now is the fact that my son was calling my name and I wasn't there. I didn't hear him to protect him from those - I'm not going to say what I'm going to say."

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Thorne to the memorial fund for Nichols.

The fund includes plans to build a public skate park in his honor.