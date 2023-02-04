Elon Musk cleared of wrongdoing regarding 2018 tweets

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The jury has cleared Elon Musk of wrongdoing Friday, following an investigation into his 2018 tweets.

The jury also decided that he didn't deceive investors in regards to his tweets about Tesla.

Musk had tweeted that he had the financing to make Tesla private even though it turned out he didn't have an iron-clad commitment for an aborted deal.

A deal that would have cost $20 billion to $70 billion to pull off.

The nine jurors reached the verdict after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial. This represents a major vindication for Musk.