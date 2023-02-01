Pasadena community celebrates Jackie Robinson’s 104th birthday

PASADENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tuesday marks the 104th anniversary of the birth of the legendary Jackie Robinson.

The Jackie Robinson Community Center in Pasadena, located in the neighborhood where he grew up, celebrated his birthday with a self-guided tour of memorabilia.

People wore Robinson's Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, encouraged by the organizers.

It was back in 1947 when Robinson became the first Black player in Major League Baseball.

Not only that, he went on to become the first African-American to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He died in 1972 at the age of 53.