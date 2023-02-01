Family members of double amputee call for justice

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Family members demand justice after a double amputee dies in an officer-involved shooting in California last week.

"The way they killed my son. They murdered my son in a wheelchair with no legs. So, they do need to do something about it. Because I do, I want justice for my son," said Dorothy Lowe, Anthony Lowe's mother.

Lowe's family and members of the community gathered on Tuesday to express their outrage over the incident.

Police say they responded out to the scene shortly before 4:00pm last Thursday because Anthony had jumped out of his wheelchair and stabbed someone unprovoked, leaving that person in critical condition.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Lowe with a knife, and said he got out of his wheelchair and attempted to get away.

"They refuse to give everything we need to know what really happened to him. He was not homeless, he was loved. And it's sad, really sad, that they're getting away from killing our African American people, just getting away with it. He was in a wheelchair. What more could he do? What more could he do?" Lowe's cousin, Ellakenyada Gorum, spoke.

Police then shot him after Lowe continued to threaten officers with the knife. However, family members say he had just lost his legs and was not a threat to police officers.

"What could he do when his legs is gone like this. Whatever he had, you could have did any other option. You guys knew your lives wasn't in danger. He's running on his limbs. How cold-hearted could they be?" Gorum said.

The Huntington Park Police Department says the officers involved are now on paid administrative leave. An investigation is also underway.