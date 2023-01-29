Skip to Content
California News
January 28, 2023
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male

TRACY, Calif. (AP) - Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said.

Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2:00pm about two males; one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.

An officer dispatched to the site said he gave orders for the suspect to drop the knife but the teen continued to advance on the officer with the knife, the statement said.

“Fearing for his safety and the safety of those in the area, the officer discharged his duty firearm, striking the individual. A large knife was recovered from the scene,” according to the statement.

The 17-year-old is in serious but stable condition and will survive. The officer is a 28-year veteran of the Tracy Police department and did not sustain injuries.

The department also said that they will publicly release body-worn camera footage once they completed the interviews.

Tracy is a city in San Joaquin County about 60 miles east of San Francisco.

