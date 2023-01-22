Skip to Content
California News
today at 3:06 PM
Published 3:23 PM

Ten people dead in California dance studio

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - California authorities, along with the FBI, are in a SWAT standoff; related to the search for the suspected gunman who shot and killed at least 10 people and injured 10 others.

The massacre happened Saturday night at a dance studio in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration in a predominantly Asian community.

"It's a barricaded suspect situation. We are working with one of our partner agencies the Torrance Police Dept. to resolve that," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Luna also said this, "Could it be our suspect...possibly."

Community in fear

A community in fear following a deadly mass shooting.

It happened inside a dance studio in Monterey Park Saturday night around 10:20pm; at least 10 people are dead, and 10 others injured in the attack.

According to the sheriff, they found five men and five women dead at the scene; early information also suggests the suspect is an Asian man.

This tragedy also comes as the city's large Asian-American community celebrates Lunar New Year.

"We don't know if this is specifically a hate crime...but who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people."

Biden and Newsom respond

President Biden says he's closely monitoring the situation and directed the FBI to provide full support to local authorities in the investigation.

"I want the community to be rest assured that our police department continues every day to protect the safety of everyone who lives in Monterey Park," Mayor Henry Lo spoke.

California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted, "Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence."

"Monterey Park is resilient; what I know about the people here is that we will get through this together," said Democratic Representative Judy Chu.

