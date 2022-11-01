Skip to Content
California News
By
Published 2:12 PM

Border Patrol agents find missing juvenile in a stolen vehicle

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents encountered two United States citizen juveniles, with one reported as missing, on Thursday, October 24, 2022.

Straightaway, at approximately 5:00am, Indio agents were in the loop of a stolen 2013 Kia Sportage out of Austin, Texas.

Not only that, the stolen vehicle failed to yield to Las Cruces Border Patrol agents on Wednesday.

However, at approximately 8:00am, El Centro Sector Intelligence Unit (SIU) agents observed the vehicle at a gas station.

Upon contact with the two individuals, the agent placed one of the under arrest while the other one fled.

Once initiated a search for the Kia, the agents found it abandoned and stuck inside a desert car wash.

Soon after, at approximately 10:00am, the agents apprehended the other individual.

The agents then turned over the juveniles and stolen Kia to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"This is another excellent example of the exceptional work our Border Patrol agents do with our fellow law enforcement partners” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino.

“Border Patrol agents nationwide strive for excellence in keeping our borders safe along with the citizens of this great country.”

Article Topic Follows: California News
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content