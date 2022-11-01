Border Patrol agents find missing juvenile in a stolen vehicle

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents encountered two United States citizen juveniles, with one reported as missing, on Thursday, October 24, 2022.

Straightaway, at approximately 5:00am, Indio agents were in the loop of a stolen 2013 Kia Sportage out of Austin, Texas.

Not only that, the stolen vehicle failed to yield to Las Cruces Border Patrol agents on Wednesday.

However, at approximately 8:00am, El Centro Sector Intelligence Unit (SIU) agents observed the vehicle at a gas station.

Upon contact with the two individuals, the agent placed one of the under arrest while the other one fled.

Once initiated a search for the Kia, the agents found it abandoned and stuck inside a desert car wash.

Soon after, at approximately 10:00am, the agents apprehended the other individual.

The agents then turned over the juveniles and stolen Kia to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"This is another excellent example of the exceptional work our Border Patrol agents do with our fellow law enforcement partners” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino.

“Border Patrol agents nationwide strive for excellence in keeping our borders safe along with the citizens of this great country.”