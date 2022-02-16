Woman armed with knife shot by LA County deputy

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a woman armed with a knife was shot and killed when she charged at deputies in Lancaster.

A department statement says deputies were sent to the location on Abacus Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on a call about a family disturbance and a possibly mentally ill person.

The department says that during the interaction the woman charged at the deputies with the knife and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Deputies and firefighters tried to aid the woman but she died at the scene. No deputies were injured and no other details were immediately released.