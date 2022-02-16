White House allowing California to set its own stricter emission standard

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Biden Administration is finalizing a waiver that would let California establish its own, stricter emission standards.

The move is a reversal of the Trump Administration's 2019 roll-back, California's decades-old waiver that allowed it to set its own air pollution standards.

The Biden Administration said last year it would begin restoring the policy.

According to a member of the California Air Resources Board, the state won't use its waiver to implement stronger standards for cars and light trucks.

Those new federal regulations set fuel emissions standards for cars and light trucks at 40 miles per gallon, a benchmark to be achieved by the 2026 model year where California will likely go further than the federal government is in standards for heavy-duty trucks.