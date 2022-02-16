Skip to Content
California News
By , ,
Published 2:37 PM

Disney to develop branded neighborhoods

The Walt Disney Company

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Disney is planning to create an entire community based on the popular brand.

On Wednesday, the Walt Disney Company announced its plan to create residential communities in place of a theme park.

They're calling this "Story-Living by Disney" and will feature Disney cast members providing services and live entertainment.

The first community is planned to be in Rancho Mirage, California and will have estates, single-family homes and condos.

California News
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content