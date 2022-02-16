Disney to develop branded neighborhoods

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Disney is planning to create an entire community based on the popular brand.

On Wednesday, the Walt Disney Company announced its plan to create residential communities in place of a theme park.

They're calling this "Story-Living by Disney" and will feature Disney cast members providing services and live entertainment.

The first community is planned to be in Rancho Mirage, California and will have estates, single-family homes and condos.