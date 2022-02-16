Skip to Content
Coachella Music Festival will not require vaccines or masks

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After two years, Coachella is back, and organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements.

The April music festival in southern California usually draws more than 100,000 people per day.

This year's headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles, and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday that it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations, and testing.

