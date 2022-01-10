Agents rescue group of hikers and migrant lost in wilderness

Two seperate instances of agents performing rescues

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents reported two separate recent events where they rescued six people in the Jacumba Wilderness near Ocotillo.

Last Thursday, agents were dispatched after receiving a 911 call regarding two lost hikers.

Agents were given the hikers' last known GPS location and were found at about 7:53 p.m.

Five hikers were safely located north of California State Route 2 and they were not in need of medical attention.

A second rescue was performed last Friday, when agents were notified about a migrant who needed help.

At about 7:10 a.m., Border Patrol agents found the migrant and provided him with water, he was then found north of the U.S./ Mexico border.

The migrant was later processed and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.