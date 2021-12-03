California coastal areas to see astronomical high tides

Possible dangerous conditions on the coast

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — The National Weather Service says the California coast will experience unusually high tides and possible minor flooding through Sunday morning.

The astronomical tides, also known as King Tides, will occur each morning, followed by very low tides hours later each afternoon, the weather service said.

The peak will be on Saturday.

Coastal flood advisories have been issued for low-lying areas of the San Francisco Bay shoreline and Humboldt Bay on the north coast.

In Southern California, a beach hazards advisory is in effect for portions of the coast along Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties but no significant damage is expected.