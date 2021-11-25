Border Patrol agents seize $40,000 in suspected smuggling-related activity

Man found with large amounts of cash

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Blythe Border Patrol agents arrested a man who was attempting to travel with $40,000 in cash for a smuggling-related operation.

Blythe agents responded to a call from the Arizona Department of Public Safety in reference to a suspected migrant.

The Guatemalan man's vehicle was stopped on Interstate 10 near Blythe and was determined to have arrived in the United States without proper documentation.

He first claimed the money he was carrying was to purchase construction equipment but later admitted it was proceeds from smuggling.