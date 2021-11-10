Skip to Content
Newsom warns of potential winter spike in COVID-19

Governor urges vaccination ahead of holiday season

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Gavin Newsom, (D-Calif.) warned Wednesday of the potential for another spike in coronavirus cases.

"Last year we had a challenging winter, particularly down here in Southern California. We started to see, around this time last year, case rates, positivity rates, hospitalization rates, ICU start to increase. We're starting to see that now, all across the globe."

Newsom made those comments while visiting a vaccine clinic in Los Angeles. He's leading the push to get shots in the arms of all Californians.

"This in so many ways is part of the pattern that is familiar, and the one thing that can interrupt that pattern is the one thing we're here to promote."

The governor said 91% of adult Californians have had at least one shot. He says the state has administered more doses of vaccine than any other state. So far it's administered more than 55-million shots.

