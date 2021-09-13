Border Patrol agent aids citizen in Indio

California News

Agent quickly aids citizen in need of help

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – On Thursday afternoon, a U.S. Border Patrol agent aided a man who was choking in a parking lot.

At approximately 3:05 p.m., the agent was flagged down by a motorist near the intersection of Jackson Street and Avenue 42, then was lead to a man who was actively choking and was pointing at his own throat.

The agent performed a back blow to the man, which freed a piece of chewed from his airway.



The man's breathing returned to normal and was offered Emergency Medical Services but declined and was grateful for the aid.



“I commend the lifesaving actions our agent performed.” stated Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K.

Bovino.

“If not for his quick reaction and decision to render aid to a member of our community, a different outcome may have likely occurred.”