TAKE A LOOK: Dixie Fire fills sky with orange glow

California News

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - It looks like a scene from a science-fiction movie.

The entire sky is filled with a burnt orange flow. Only this isn't from a special effects department, it's from the flames of the Dixie Fire.

The embers of the fire outline the ridge in the background. It's even visible to see the rotation in the fire as it makes its way down the slope.

These images were captured by the San Jose State University weather research lab.

Burning for a month, the Dixie Fire is the second largest wildfire in the history of California, scorching more than 570,000 acres. Over 1,100 structures have been destroyed and thousand of people have been evacuated in its path.