California News
By
Published 8:15 AM

California Monument fire grows to more than 6,000 acres

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Wildfires in California are forcing new evacuation orders and the Monument Fire has now burned more than 6,000 acres at 0% containment.

Officials there issued an evacuation warning Tuesday morning for some residents. On Monday, a mandatory evacuation was placed in the Big Bar and Del Loma areas.

Two spot fires also ignited overnight in Trinity County. The larger one has already scorched 10 acres and is posing a threat to some structures.

CNN

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

