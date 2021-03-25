California to expand coronavirus vaccine eligibility

California News

Shots available to ages 16+ by mid-April

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California will expand coronavirus vaccine availability to anyone older than 50 beginning in April, and it will offer shots to anyone older than 16 by the middle of the month.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, (D-Calif.) announced Thursday the state expects to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of April. He said shipments will grow to more than 3 million shots in the second half of the month. The state's currently getting about 1.8 million doses a week.

A number of California counties have already moved away from the state's vaccine criteria and are offering shots to a wider segment of their residents.