Marine Commander Fired After Deadly AAV Accident

California News

(KYMA/KECY) - Another military official has been fired following last year's deadly training mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island.

The Marine Corps has relieved the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Officials state a loss of trust and confidence in Colonel Christopher J. Bronzi's ability to lead.

Bronzi is reportedly the second senior official to be fired following the amphibious assault vehicle accident on July 30th of last year.

16 service members were in the vehicle when it started taking on water while conducting operations.

Nine servicemen died. Five others were rescued.