San Francisco sues its own school district

California News

City wants kids back in school - district resists

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Francisco is taking a dramatic step in its push to get kids back in the classroom. It's suing its own school district to get schools to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit is the first of its kind in California, and possible nationwide. It's a sign of the times as school systems face increased pressure from parents and politicians to resume in-person learning.

Teachers unions in many of California's larger school districts, including San Francisco, refuse to return educators to the classroom until they've been vaccinated for coronavirus.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera filed the lawsuit Wednesday with the support of Mayor London Breed.