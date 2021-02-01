Former San Diego mayor to run for governor

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday he's running for California governor.

Faulconer is a moderate Republican. He made his announcement in a video released online. The former mayor said he running "to make a difference, not to make promises."

Faulconer kicked of his candidacy with the release of a pair of campaign ads on social media:

The announcement came as supporters of a recall election targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom continue to gather the 1.5 million signatures needed to force a vote.

Newsom's campaign said the governor is focusing on fighting coronavirus and distributing vaccine, not on politics.

Faulconer began raising money for a potential governor last month.