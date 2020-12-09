Skip to Content
Wildfire danger eases after blazes break out in Southern California

Strong gusts forced power cuts in some areas

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Strong Santa Ana winds have died down in Southern California, and so has wildfire danger.

Powerful gusts triggered precautionary power cuts to thousands of customers Tuesday.

Firefighters did manage to stop two brushfires before winds fanned them into larger blazes. One, in Ventura County, charred about 50-acres. A second, in Los Angeles County, on burned 8-acres before crews doused it.

Lighter winds and cooler conditions continue to diminish the threat of late-season wildfires in the southern part of the state. Rain is predicted for further north. That will dramatically lower fire risk in that area.

Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

