Skip to Content
California News
By
New
Published 12:57 pm

Former governor’s statue removed from San Diego Park

wilson statue
NBC News

Statue of Pete Wilson stood in park for 13-years

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The statue of former California Governor Pete Wilson that gazed down on a San Diego Park for more than a decade is now gone.

Horton Walk, the non-profit that owns Horton Plaza Park, removed the statue amid criticism of Wilson's policies.

Critics say Wilson supported laws and practices that hurt both immigrants and members of the LGBTQ community. Earlier this week, Latino and gay rights advocates held a press conference in front of the statue calling for its removal.

Sean Walsh, who is Wilson's law partner and served as his chief of staff, says the statue was erected in recognition of the former governor's 50-years of public service.

California Politics

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content