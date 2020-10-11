Cool weather provides relief for firefighters battling wildfires

California News

SAN FRANCISCO (KYMA, KECY) - Cool weather and light drizzle in some places provided relief for firefighters working to contain numerous wildfires across California on Saturday.

State fire officials report several wildfires are over 95% contained, but full containment likely won't be reached without rain, and the prospect of weekend rain is fading away as forecast for dry and warming conditions starting soon indicates the state's lethal fire season is far from over.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says California historically experiences some of the most devastating wildfires in September and October.

It is urging residents to stay alert.