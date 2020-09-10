Wildfires char the west with no end in sight

California News

Blazes extend from Washington down through California - NBCs Jennifer Bjorkland reports

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KYMA, KECY) - Historic and horrific, that's how officials in Oregon describe the firestorm.

"We have never seen this amount of uncontained fire across our state." said Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

A building burns in Marion County, Oregon

More than three dozen active fires now burn in the state, chewing through acre after acre, and town after town. The flames devour anything in their path, torching more than 100-square miles.

At least six small towns reduced to nothing but charred rubble.

"It looked like a bomb went off." said Cindy Sheeran from Marion County, Oregon.

The Lionshead Fire is blamed for killing a boy and his grandma

The Lionshead Fire, burning near Salem, claimed at least two lives, the victims - a 12-year-old boy and his grandmother.

"His life was just beginning. It's devastating."

Washington is not out of the woods either. Fires have burned more than 330,000 acres in just 24-hours. The governor Thursday toured the city of Malden. Flames destroyed 80% of the town.

To the south in California, 14,000 firefighters battle back the flames of the more than two dozen major blazes burning across the state.

Crews made headway against the El Dorado Fire before it jumped a highway and forced new evacuations.

Fires in California have burned an area twice the size as the state of Delaware

North of Fresno, the massive Creek Fire, has been burning for five days. Crews still don't have it contained, at all.

Meanwhile the Bear Fire, part of another major wildfire, has torched a 25-mile path of destruction. The flames now closing in on the town of Paradise, where 85 perished in a similar wildfire two-years ago.

It's a record breaking fire season for the Golden State, with nearly 5,000 square miles charred, and four-months in the season left to go.